Thief gets 7 years behind bars
A 23-year-old woman has been jailed seven years and 10 months for stealing a mobile phone worth $800, a wallet and $50 cash.
Leba Bale Tuiloma, who pleaded guilty to the offence, has been given a non-parole period of five years.
While sentencing Tuiloma, Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne said the court has to give priority to the safety of the public.
“They need to have freedom to move with their daily activities without being subjected to this kind of violent offences.
“The criminals who commit these kinds of offences will be dealt with sentences to denounce their behaviours and to prevent these things from happening in future,” Magistrate Somaratne said.
On December 26, 2016 at about 4.30am, in Suva, Tuiloma used force on Maria Buresea before robbing her of her handbag and LG mobile phone.
The court heard that Tuiloma, in a co-ordinated move, stole from the victim while she was waiting along Victoria Parade.
The victim raised alarms and with the assistance of some passer-bys, Tuiloma was arrested and the victim’s handbag was recovered, but its contents were not found.
For mitigating factors, the court considered Tuiloma’s age, her first offence, lack of aggravating factors, her early guilty plea, co-operation with the Police, that some stolen items were recovered and her seeking forgiveness.
