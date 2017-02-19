Uci House celebrates after winning the 2017 ACS inter-house yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Uci won the Adi Cakobau School inter-house athletics competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

The girls in red put on a superb performance dominating the sub-junior, intermediate and senior grades while Lagakali House came second.

Meet manager Laniana Tawake was amazed on the performance of the athletes.

“I’m happy as the students prepared in a closed environment in Sawani,” she said.

“And to see them performing on a new environment is most pleasing. We have some new faces and I’m hoping they would be ready during the zonal meet and Coca-Cola Games in April.

“Our aim this year is to better last year’s achievements. Last year we came second best to Jasper Williams High School.

“We hope we are going to provide good competition to Jasper this year.”

Laisani Moceisawana won the blue ribbon event and hopes she would make a difference in 2017.

“I wasn’t happy with my time because there was no competition but I will have to work hard and keep trying until the Coke Games.

“I know all schools will be training hard now and I’ve to prepare physically and mentally.

“I know in the senior grade they won’t be much competition but I will have to look out for the western schools especially Jasper Williams.”

Tawake said the meet was well competed by the teams.

“The students, parents enjoyed the day. Another year with new challenges so whatever it takes, we will better our performance,” she said.