John Birch with daughters Angela and Andrea with the Lifetime award during the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Award at the Sheraton Fiji Resort on Denarau Island, Nadi. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

Tourism pioneer and former hotelier John Birch believes one of the more important aspects in the industry is family involvement.

After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the 2016 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards at the Sheraton Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island on Saturday night, Mr Birch, paid tribute to his late wife, Ana Ramacake Birch.

He said the tourism industry was a people vision, but some people focused on people, others focused on business and most of them were somewhere along that line of spectrum.

“Ana was definitely a people person. Those of you who knew her would know that she has a very outgoing, warm and welcoming personality,” Mr Birch said of his wife.

“I had two immediate reactions; one was to ask myself why am I coming to receive this accolade and I immediately recognise it was a fine tribute to Ana.

“I understand that there have, on few occasions, been couples who have been given this award. It touches on another aspect of the tourism industry, which I would like to briefly mention and that is the role of the family.

“Many have one spouse involved in the industry and as certain times in the business, it impacts the family and when both spouses are involved the impact becomes more noticeable.”

Mr Birch thanked and acknowledged the support of his daughters and the way they adapted to the situation.

He thanked the board of trustees of FETA for contining to attribute the award to Ana’s contribution to the industry.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association president Dixon Seeto while introducing Mr Birch, said they were avid sports people that supported many charities, religious organisations and sporting events.

In outlining Mr Birch’s history in the tourism industry, Mr Seeto said, in 2004, he started to get their daughter involved with the business.

In 2014, in consideration of family matters, the business was sold in August. Unfortunately Mrs Birch passed away two weeks before the transfer.

Mr Birch was also a long time president of the Fiji Hotel Association, an organisation he served for more than 20 years. He resigned in 1999 because of health reasons.

Her support allowed him to be involved with other tourism activities, including the Fiji Visitors Bureau Board and the Tourism Convention Planning Committee.

In 1979, they ventured out on their own and operated a hotel owned by another local group.

In 1981, they leased a hotel in Martintar and renamed it Sandalwood Inn, embracing his interest in the history of sandalwood in Fiji.

In 1985, they also operated the sole catering concession at the Nadi International Airport.

In 1992, they purchased land and built the Sandalwood Lodge. They expanded the property in 1995 and 2001.

They have worked in various parts of Fiji, eventually owning their own hotel in Nadi.

