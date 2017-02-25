Bow Sansom and Tulia Waqavonovono at State House yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar

It was like any other family and friends’ gathering at a home one day last year. But unbeknownst to anyone was that a pool incident would change young Bow Sansom’s life.

Yesterday, the six-year-old, dressed smartly in a sulu-vaka-taga, a black coat and tie, shook President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote’s hand and accepted the Order of Fiji Bravery Medal at State House.

Bow saved then one-year-old Tulia Waqavonovono, from drowning at the latter’s swimming pool, last year.

His father, Dom Sansom talked of his son’s act of bravery and selflessness.

“Bow jumped into the swimming pool to pull Tulia out because she had sunk to the bottom of the pool,” Mr Sansom said.

“He held her up with his one hand and he actually stayed underwater with the other hand holding his breath while rescuing her.

“Bow heard a fall in the pool. He did not know what was the splash.

“When he went closer, he saw her (Tulia) sunk at the bottom of the swimming pool.”

For guests and medal recipients, Bow was inarguably the epitome of bravery.

The brown-haired boy was conspicuous even among his taller and older fellow recipients.

Bow learnt to swim when he was just two-years-old and coached by one of the Pacific’s best swimmer’s, Sharon Smith.

After the ceremony, reporters surrounded the young boy who said: “I feel so happy to receive this Bravery Medal.

“I just walked up to the deck and I saw her drowning and I jumped in to save her.

“I was also scared when I jumped into the water to save her,” he said.

Bow said after the incident, he’d keep a look out for young Tulia whenever they’re together.

“I look after Tulia (now two-years-old). She is naughty. I get stuff for her when her mother asks for it.”

Tulia’s mother Tahitia Waqavonovono, said: “I am very proud of Bow for receiving the Bravery Award from the President.

“I am so thankful to him for saving my daughter,” she said.

Ms Waqavonovono said she had a function at her place in Waimate, Lami, when the incident happened.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj