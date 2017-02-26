Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Nanuya Island Resort staff experience GPH Service
Sanaila Nasegesege, middle, with two other Grand Pacific Hotel staff in Suva on Friday.
February 26
11:13 2017
Six staff of Nanuya Island Resort say they are impressed with the services at Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH).

GPH gives the opportunity to smaller outer Island resorts staff the exposure needed to lift the standard of service delivery.

The six staff stayed at GPH on Friday night where they got to see the hospitality services.

One of the staff Sanaila Nasegesege, from Bukama, Yasawa said that it was one of the best opportunities for him to have experienced the atmosphere of working at GPH.

“The first thing that caught my attention when I entered GPH is the formality of their uniforms, it looks so neat and appropriate,” he said.

He said that back in the Island, they wore Bula (floral) shirts all the time.

“GPH have big rooms and there are a lot of guests,” added Mr Nasegesege.

Mr Nasegesege said that in the Island, they could feel the pressure even if there were 50 guests.

“There is a lot to manage, but when I saw how GPH staff dealt with 300 or more guests per day I understood how I should organise myself for the work,” he said.

“I have a lot to take back with me and I would love to come here again for more exposure.”

edited by: kathrin krishna

Tags
Grand Pacific HotelNanuya Island ResortSanaila Nasegesege
2 Comments

  1. Ana Wati Kolinisau
    Ana Wati Kolinisau February 27, 10:24

    Woohoo!! Go GPH!! Great feed back indeed!

    Reply to this comment
  2. Ani Koroidelana
    Ani Koroidelana February 27, 17:30

    Well done GPH Staff
    Keep up with all your good efforts
    Thanks to the management team.

    Reply to this comment

