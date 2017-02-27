Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

24-Hour, Seven Day Pacific Specialist HealthCare now Open in Walu Bay, Suva

24-Hour, Seven Day Pacific Specialist HealthCare now Open in Walu Bay, Suva
Staff of the newly opened Pacific Specialist HealthCare Private Hospital at Walu Bay, Suva.
February 27
17:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Aveteran doctor has announced the opening of ‘paper-less’ hospital at 107 Foster Road, Walu Bay in Suva.

Dr Vereniki Raiwalui, the chief executive officer, says Pacific Specialist HealthCare is a state of the art locally owned and operated private hospital.

Dr Raiwalui said: “We are committed to driving excellence in the care and recovery of our patients and the communities we serve through superior private healthcare services,” said Dr. Raiwalui.

Dr Raiwalui said our vision is to be the healthcare provider of choice in Fiji, the Pacific, and the world.

The private hospital has its own fully equipped medical pathology laboratory, operating theatre and patient-care with the best medical staff who are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The hospital has no paper trails until patients request for a printed medical and prescriptions report.

It is environmentally friendly and is the most advanced hospital in the region with state-of-art medical pathology, hi- tech surgical equipment and an automated facility which surpasses the rest.

“Our rates compared to other private hospitals is cheaper while ensuring our care and service offering is of higher quality than that of competitors,” he said.

The medical veteran said the opening of the private hospital uplifts the health service offerings in Fiji and the region.

President of Fiji College of General Practitioners, Dr John Fatiaki said the new private hospital had all the recognized individual specialists who were all locals.

“Just in terms of local input they’ve worked very hard and it’s a great opportunity for them to branch into the private sector,” said Dr Fatiaki.

He said the hospital gave people more choice in service and in cost as well.

Dr Fatiaki also said Dr Raiwalui  had brought more than a decade of his medical experience into the new venture.

“I know his qualification and experience is beyond reproach and if he is willingly to invest and stay in Fiji, I think we should all be proud of that and we wish them all the best,” he said.

Pacific Specialist HealthCare is a licensed private limited company focused towards provision of family and community healthcare amongst others.  It has a staff of 30.

Edited by: Kathrin Krishna

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Sikeli serucebe..R.N
    Sikeli serucebe..R.N March 02, 20:52

    Vinaka and abig congratulations to you all..a genuine paradigm shift..i wish i was there…thank you Vuniwai Vereniki..and all the hard working staff…God Bless you all..

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan   Mar »
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.