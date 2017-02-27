Staff of the newly opened Pacific Specialist HealthCare Private Hospital at Walu Bay, Suva.

Aveteran doctor has announced the opening of ‘paper-less’ hospital at 107 Foster Road, Walu Bay in Suva.

Dr Vereniki Raiwalui, the chief executive officer, says Pacific Specialist HealthCare is a state of the art locally owned and operated private hospital.

Dr Raiwalui said: “We are committed to driving excellence in the care and recovery of our patients and the communities we serve through superior private healthcare services,” said Dr. Raiwalui.

Dr Raiwalui said our vision is to be the healthcare provider of choice in Fiji, the Pacific, and the world.

The private hospital has its own fully equipped medical pathology laboratory, operating theatre and patient-care with the best medical staff who are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The hospital has no paper trails until patients request for a printed medical and prescriptions report.

It is environmentally friendly and is the most advanced hospital in the region with state-of-art medical pathology, hi- tech surgical equipment and an automated facility which surpasses the rest.

“Our rates compared to other private hospitals is cheaper while ensuring our care and service offering is of higher quality than that of competitors,” he said.

The medical veteran said the opening of the private hospital uplifts the health service offerings in Fiji and the region.

President of Fiji College of General Practitioners, Dr John Fatiaki said the new private hospital had all the recognized individual specialists who were all locals.

“Just in terms of local input they’ve worked very hard and it’s a great opportunity for them to branch into the private sector,” said Dr Fatiaki.

He said the hospital gave people more choice in service and in cost as well.

Dr Fatiaki also said Dr Raiwalui had brought more than a decade of his medical experience into the new venture.

“I know his qualification and experience is beyond reproach and if he is willingly to invest and stay in Fiji, I think we should all be proud of that and we wish them all the best,” he said.

Pacific Specialist HealthCare is a licensed private limited company focused towards provision of family and community healthcare amongst others. It has a staff of 30.

