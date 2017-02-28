Rape

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali is once again urging people to report rape cases.

“We have always been saying that rape is unreported and it continues to underreported.

“Often women and girls do not report rape because society ends up blaming them for rape and because of that fear, shame and stigma that women often do not report the matter to Police,” she said.

Ms Ali made this comment after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a group of boys in Naitasiri.

“This is a shocking crime.

“I would say this survivor needs everyone’s support to overcome this trauma,” she said.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said: “It is alleged that the 15-year-old girl got pregnant after the rape.

“The alleged incident came to light after the parents of the 15-year-old girl found her lying outside their house after she had aborted her baby,” he said.

The girl was five months pregnant and the baby was still-born.

“The father of the 15-year-old girl rushed the girl and the baby to Nausori Health Centre where the baby was pronounced dead.

“The girl and the baby’s body were then transferred to Suva,” he said.

Inspector Qio has confirmed that they have received confirmation from the girl that she was allegedly raped by a Year 12 secondary school student from Nausori.

Police then took the student in for questioning where he claimed that two other boys were involved in the alleged rape.

“The student has been questioned and released, while the 15-year-old is still admitted at the Colonial Memorial War (CWM) Hospital. Police continue with investigations,” he said.

