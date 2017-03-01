The presence of creatures believed to be sharks in the Wainibuka River has spread fear among Lutu villagers in Naitasiri.

Lutu villager and farmer, Vatimosi Rokotuinasau, said he spotted a shark at Wainatoa River mouth in Wainibuka while at his farm.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau said the issue was not brought to his attention.

He said it was normal that sharks would travel upstream during its breeding season to look for feed.

“I don’t think they are hunting for human beings and it’s part of their breeding cycle that they travel upstream,” Mr Koroilavesau said.

He also advised villagers along the Wainibuka River to refrain from throwing food rubbish into the river as it would attract sharks to feed in the area.

“If the villagers are worried than they should come to us so that we will be able to send a team up there to carry investigations,” Mr Koroilavesau said.

Mr Rokotuinasau said there are more than 500 people in the village of Lutu.

He said the villagers had been warned during village meetings to refrain from swimming in the Wainibuka River after sharks were spotted there.

“Last week, another farmer from a nearby village found two sharks on the same spot and this is causing fear among villagers, the Wainibuka River used to be our source of food,” Mr Rokotuinasau said. Edited by Naisa Koroi

