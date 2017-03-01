Vodafone Fijian 7s team with fans in Las Vegas. PHOTO; POASA VEILAWA

Tough Vodafone Fijian 7s forward, Apisai Domolailai is confident that they can successfully defend the USA 7s title in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Nadroga native who is making his first appearance in the 2016/17 World Sevens Series said nothing is stopping them from trying to win the fifth tournament in the Series.

“We will try our best to end up somewhere good enough,” Domolailai told SUNsports.

“We can win as anything is possible.”

The 27-year-old who stands at 6’ 4” frame made his debut at the 2012 Gold Coast 7s in Australia.

Vodafone Fijian 7s coach, Gareth Baber said he is looking forward to the tournament and was pleased with the work put in by the players.

“No dramatic changes to the structure and game plan. Just the areas we want to improve on and keeping what we are good at and what makes a good team in world rugby,” he said.

“There’s focus on some of the detail like set pieces and scrums and lineouts. Both with and without the ball and making sure we do it more often.

“I’m not going to create a team over night that’s going to stay together in the next four years, there is going to be changes and transitions.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

