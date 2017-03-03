Body Of Missing Pita Baravilala Junior Found
Pita Baravilala Junior’s last picture taken. This was on Saturday with his aunt Losalini Edwina at Sandalwood Street where he went missing a day later.
March 03
14:35 2017
A couple searching for firewood amongst dense mangrove trees at Vunato today found the body of missing Pita Baravilala Junior.
The decomposed body was found face down floating in water.
The couple alerted police who later took the body to hospital where it was later identified by the father.
Junior went missing last Sunday and his six year old cousin said he saw him jump into a flooded drain.
