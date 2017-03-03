Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Body Of Missing Pita Baravilala Junior Found

Body Of Missing Pita Baravilala Junior Found
Pita Baravilala Junior’s last picture taken. This was on Saturday with his aunt Losalini Edwina at Sandalwood Street where he went missing a day later.
March 03
14:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A couple searching for firewood amongst dense mangrove trees at Vunato today  found the body of missing Pita Baravilala Junior.

The decomposed body was found face down floating in water.

The couple alerted police who later took the body to hospital where it was later identified by the father.

Junior went missing last Sunday and his six year old cousin said he saw him jump into a flooded drain.

Tags
body of missing Pita Baravilala Junior
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ana Wati Kolinisau
    Ana Wati Kolinisau March 03, 15:57

    Isahh Junior!After 5 days and you are finally found.This is so heartbreaking! Many Condolences to you Asilika Nabunobuno. I cannot imagine how you and Ju’s Daddy are going through right now, but I can only pray that God’s peace be with you and the family at this time. Oh how heart breaking!! ;(

    Reply to this comment
  2. Ema
    Ema March 03, 23:53

    Where were the parents???

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

March 2017
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.