Empty bullet casings recovered by a resident in Drasa, Lautoka yesterday. Photo: Arishma Devi-Narayan

Residents of rural Lautoka were woken up by the sound of gunshots in the early hours yesterday.

But the situation, which jolted residents out of their beds, was quickly dispelled by the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto.

It was nothing other than a military training exercise he said.

“This was the training of our military officers and they finished it off,” Rear Admiral Naupoto said.

“The shots fired were blank. We assure it was of no harm to anyone.”

When the Fiji Sun visited Vanuakula Settlement close to Tropik Wood Industries in Drasa, Lautoka, a resident, Jeke Aisake, displayed at least 14 bullet casings.

He had picked them from the main road, in front of his house.

The 69-year-old said it was the first time they had experienced such an incident.

“I found the bullets this morning along the roadside,” Mr Aisake said.

“I was terrified and shocked with the loud gun firing as early as 3am this morning.

“I woke up because I thought that someone must have stoned a house, but then I was surprised when I saw these people (soldiers).

“Upon surprise I saw this group of people who I think were soldiers jogging past our house firing their guns.”

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

