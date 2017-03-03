Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Smile, Shine

Pictured: The Vodafone Fijian 7s team with some of the students and staff at Paradise Elementary School in Las Vegas yesterday. Photo: Ian Muir
March 03
11:00 2017
HOME IN PARADISE……The Vodafone Fijian 7s team visited Paradise Elementary School in Las Vegas yesterday where the Olympic and world series champions were treated like heroes.

And it inspired our men who defend the USA 7s in Las Vegas at the Sam Boyd Stadium from tomorrow.

‘Welcome to Paradise!’ the students shouted as team captain Osea Kolinisau and his players came through the door. Kolinisau was thrilled to be able to visit the school and answer all the questions the students had.

Kolinisau said: “It’s great to be here and having fun with the children. It’s fantastic for us to see all the smiling, happy faces. It makes us feel good too.”

Titleless after four tournaments, the onus is on Kolinisau and his men to do Fiji proud and get us back into World Sevens Series contention.

Fiji is in third position in the series with 64 points behind England (68) and South Africa (85).

Fiji plays Japan at 12:09pm tomorrow, Scotland at 3:08pm and Australia on Sunday at 9:50am in pool play.

1 Comment

  1. Bobby Korotini
    Bobby Korotini March 03, 13:16

    Go Fiji Go!! All the best, Cheers!

