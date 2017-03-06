Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

We Lose Opening Game In Dhaka

The Fiji National Mens Hockey team after training at the National Hockey center. Photo: PAULINI RATULAILAI.
March 06
11:29 2017
The Fijian men’s hockey team were thrashed 7-0 by Oman in the World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday.

It was not the start they were hoping to get in their first game but the Fijians held their ground for the first 20 minutes keeping Oman at bay.

A yellow card in the 12th minute to Rupeni Fabiano put a dent on things as Oman’s Shafi Al Shatari scored the first goal in the 24th minute to lead Fiji 1-0.

The Fijians were shut out as they struggled to find an opening but Oman was too strong as Mohammed Bait Jandal scored three goals with the remaining three goals coming from Basim Khatar Rajab, Qasim Al Shibli and Ashraf Al Nasseri.

Fijian captain Hector Smith Jnr copped their second yellow card in the 50th minute as the game ended in Oman’s favour.

In other matches on Day One of the competition, China thrashed Ghana 7-3, Egypt beat Sri Lanka 6-2 while top ranked team in Pool A Malaysia edged the host nation Bangladesh 3-0 to start a successful campaign. 

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

Ashraf Al Nasseri.Basim Khatar RajabHector Smith JnrQasim Al ShibliRupeni FabianoWorld Hockey League
1 Comment

  1. Md. Manir Hossain
    Md. Manir Hossain March 07, 23:34

    Welcome Fiji Team (Hockey) to Bangladesh. Appreciate their compete in the international arena. We, the host country(Bangladesh), are still surviving for development. Fiji also should walk by that track. Success may come by adhering to attending the tournaments. Wish their final achievement.

