Kunavula Shines In Las Vegas

Vodafone Fijian 7s forward, Mesulame Kunavula on his way to score the first try against New Zealand at the Cup semi-final in Las Vegas yesterday. Photo: Ian Muir
March 07
11:00 2017
Vodafone Fijian 7s head coach Gareth Baber had time to assure young prop Mesulame Kunavula that he was doing well during the USA 7s in Las Vegas.

“You’re doing fine and keep doing what you’re supposed to do,” Baber told Kunavula after addressing the players during the halftime break against Scotland on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Nadroga forward was in the starting line-up in all of Fiji’s eight matches at the USA 7s.

Baber had indicated earlier that youngsters Kunavula and 13th player Alivereti Veitokani needed a lot of game time to build them-up.

In Las Vegas, Kunavula rose to the occasion through his bulldozing runs that saw him score five tries and finish third on the top try scoring list.

And this impressed the World Rugby officials who later included him in the Las Vegas Dream Team.

Kunavula was named in the forwards along with veteran New Zealand 7s skipper DJ Forbes and USA strongman Danny Barrett.

In the backs, nippy Seremaia Tuwai got the nod at halfback with Fijian New Zealand 7s teenager Vilimoni Koroi at playmaker while Rosco Speckman of South Africa at rover and Australian sensation Lachie Anderson on the wing.

Feedback:  leonec@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

1 Comment

  1. william spowart
    william spowart March 07, 21:36

    why is the SA player not cited for punching in the Las vegas final? This is mandatory in every rugby match at any level.

    Reply to this comment

