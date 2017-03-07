Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Teachers to Be Paid According to Qualification

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy with participants during the Education Forum 2017 at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
March 07
11:00 2017
Teachers who say that they are being underpaid despite having a diploma or degree submitted to the Ministry of Education will be paid accordingly, the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Mahendra Reddy has assured.

For this, the teachers would have to provide the date of when they had submitted their diploma or degree to the ministry.

The ministry will then back date and pay the teachers accordingly from the submission date of the qualification.

This means that those who have only submitted the letter of completion of a particular diploma or degree – are not entitled.

They will only be paid accordingly once they have submitted the diploma or degree certificate.

Mr Reddy said that there was a difference between the submission of a completion letter and a degree or diploma certificate.

“I would like to ask for the names of those teachers who have degrees or diploma in Education and are still paid $12,000. We will back date their pay to the date they have submitted their degree or diploma to us and pay them accordingly,” Mr Reddy said.

“We can make all sorts of emotional statements saying teachers are not being paid, but we have to understand the difference between the graduate of a diploma or degree and letter of completion.” Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback: arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

 

  1. ben
    ben March 09, 12:27

    good idea

