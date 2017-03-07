Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

Truck carries students through flooded roads

Students and members of the public seen here in an earlier picture crossing the flooded Naqoro Flat in Rakiraki. Photo: Charles Chambers
March 07
11:00 2017
Students stranded at two Rakiraki schools because of floodwaters were transported home by a truck late yesterday.

When the Penang Sangam Primary and Secondary School students went to school the weather was fine.

Then it started raining again at 11am.

Naqoro Flats from the Rakiraki Town side were flooded again.

A Rakiraki mother, who did wish to be named, said her girls arrived home late with their uniforms and school bags soaking wet.

She said that by 11.30am, the town was closed down.

“One of my daughters came home crying as she was frightened after having to travel on the back of the truck through the flooded Naqoro Flat.”

By late yesterday, more rain fell in the Western Division.

The Fiji Roads Authority’s situation report yesterday afternoon said 11 roads were closed in Rakiraki and one in Tavua.

Rakiraki Town was opened for business yesterday morning but had to close down by mid-afternoon as floodwaters rose.

In Tavua, a landslide and floodwaters had closed a road in Nasomo.

The Fiji Meteorological Office in Nadi said a flood warning for the downstream areas of Vatukacevaceva Pump Station and lowlying areas, small stream adjacent to Rakiraki Town was still in force by 5pm yesterday.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback:  charles.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

Fiji Roads AuthorityFloodingNaqoro FlatsPenang Sangam PrimaryRakirakiRakiraki TownSecondary School
1 Comment

  1. Tokinivalu ifereimi
    Tokinivalu ifereimi March 07, 21:52

    Flood every year government must run on the right path if not we mut change this government

    Reply to this comment

