WHY WE LOST?
Indiscipline was the downfall of the Vodafone Fijian 7s team when they lost 19-12 to South Africa in the USA 7s Cup final in Las Vegas yesterday.
With 10 seconds remaining in the final, forward Sevuloni Mocenacagi dangerously tackled South African prop Werner Kok while he was still in the air.
This denied the Fijians the chance to go for their third try with the hope of equalising and forcing the final into extra time. Mocenacagi copped a red card and is likely to miss the Vancouver 7s tournament this weekend.
Earlier in the final, leading 5-0, the Fijians had to play with six men after Vatemo Ravouvou was yellow carded for dangerous play and allowed Cecil Aferika to put South Africa ahead 7-5.
Speaking to SUNsports, former Fijian 7s team manager Epeli Lagiloa said the players took wrong options and buckled under pressure.
“We must live up to a true colour of an Olympian,” he said.
”Fiji crumbled under pressure resulting in the yellow card to Vatemo for a high tackle and later a red card to Sevuloni for tackling a player in the air.
“We know there were new players in the side but the rest like Sevuloni and Vatemo have been there for three years or so.”
Lagiloa, who is a retired sport science university lecturer, said discipline is an integral part of a winning team.
“We gave away the game. I was confident that we were going to win but when Vatemo was sin-binned I knew we had thrown the game away.
“It’s the same old thing that has crept up again. For me as coach I cannot breathe that. I won’t be able to swallow the fact that we are losing to the same team for the third time in a series.”
Lagiloa has called on coach Gareth Baber to be more analytical of the past four tournaments and to also focus on mental preparation.
Edited by Leone Cabenatabua
i think the boys were outstanding because they played their hearts out on the field.Continue with the hard work and just work a little bit on the discipline areas.
well done!!
LAVE JIKO BOYS!
The headline is a bit harsh given that points have already been piled up by South Africa and you don’t seriously think that Sevuloni’s tackle has to be blamed???…if you know rugby that well then that is a tackle you simply can’t come out of having coming in at pace and with Kok jumping, that tackle was inevitable…good thing he held onto his feet and not run through underneath him which could have caused more damage to Kok…
Mistakes do happen when people are under pressure on the field. Lets just accept the defeat and move on. A red card and a yellow card is issued so players could learn from what they had done wrong on the field. Pointing fingers as to who was at fault is absurd, and it is not good for the players to feel down about themselves for being the cause of the loss. A good sportsman would let it go and not keep rubbing it in.For the record, one team will win, while the other will lose, thats how the game was meant to be. Sa tabu beka ni lusi o Viti? Support our team for Vancouver 7s!! GO FIJI GO!!