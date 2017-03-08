DL Marigold Source: shipspotting.com

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) has restricted entry into Fiji waters to an Indonesian ship, the DL Marigold, with the intension of causing biofouling in Fiji waters.

BAF Chief Executive Officer Mr Xavier Khan said BAF Operations team has issued an inspection certificate to Campbell Shipping; the agents of Indonesian Ship D L Marigold informing them that DL Marigold will not be allowed into Fiji waters to clean its hull which has been found infested with worms and other organisms by the New Zealand Authorities.

D L Marigold, containing load of palm kernel for feeding dairy cows for NZ, visited NZ on 4 March, 2017. However, the ship was ordered to leave Port of Tauranga following discovery by New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries (N Z MPI) that the carrier’s hull and underwater surfaces infested with dense fouling of barnacles and tube worms.

DL Marigold intended to come to Fiji on March 10, 2017 just to clean the hull and return to NZ to offload the consignment.

Mr Khan said DL Marigold could cause biofouling resulting in the introduction of invasive aquatic species in Fiji waters which will never be allowed as it would be very devastating for Fijian marine and aquatic species.

“The introduction of invasive aquatic species to new environments by ships is a major threat to world’s oceans and to the conservation of biodiversity. As such BAF assess the biosecurity risks associated with all cargo vessels entering Fijian waters before allowing them into Fiji,” he said.

“Marine species carried either in ships’ ballast water or on ships’ hulls, may survive to establish a reproductive population in the host environment, becoming invasive, out-competing native species and multiplying into pest proportions.”

Mr Khan said biofouling is a serious concern and there was a need for control and management of ships biofouling to minimise the transfer of invasive aquatic species in Fijian waters.

He said invasive species were causing enormous damage to biodiversity and the valuable natural riches which the Fijians depended on.