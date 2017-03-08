Women Appointed Across FHL Subsidiary Boards
The Fijian Holdings Group has proved that it is a true champion of women.
As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Fijian Holdings Group has announced the appointment of women as directors to every subsidiary company in the group.
This has been a bid to promote gender diversity in the group and on the boards of its subsidiaries.
By doing so, it has proved when it comes to keeping true to its word, Fijian Holdings Group has walked the talk.
FHL Group chairman Iowane Naiveli said: “We support Gender Diversity by all means from the staff, management to Board level.
“We are privileged to provide these opportunities to aspiring young women directors.”
The newly appointed board directors are Mereoni Matavou, Kalpana Lal, Sereana Matakibau, Nikita Patel, Ana Tuiketei, Catherine Grey, Litiana Loabuka and Saleshni Warran.
FHL Group chief executive Nouzab Fareed said: “It is important to walk the talk.
“We assured our shareholders at the FHL Annual General Meeting in October 2016 that more women will be appointed to the Group boards.
“These appointments are based on merits. According to their background, experience and skill set, directors have been appointed to
