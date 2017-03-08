Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Women Appointed Across FHL Subsidiary Boards

From left: Director for South Sea Cruises, FHL Stockbrokers Limited and FHL Media Limited Catherine Grey, Director for Life Cinema Saleshni Warran, Director for FHL Fund Management Limited Ana Tuiketei, Fijian Holdings Unit Trust Trustee Seruwaia Hong Tiy, Director for Basic Industries Limited Kalpana Lal, Director for RB Patel Limited Litiana Loabuka, and Director for Pacific Cement Limited Nikita Patel. Photo: Shiv Maharaj
March 08
12:11 2017
The Fijian Holdings Group has proved that it is a true champion of women.

As the world celebrates Interna­tional Women’s Day, Fijian Hold­ings Group has announced the ap­pointment of women as directors to every subsidiary company in the group.

This has been a bid to promote gender diversity in the group and on the boards of its subsidiaries.

By doing so, it has proved when it comes to keeping true to its word, Fijian Holdings Group has walked the talk.

FHL Group chairman Iowane Na­iveli said: “We support Gender Di­versity by all means from the staff, management to Board level.

“We are privileged to provide these opportunities to aspiring young women directors.”

The newly appointed board direc­tors are Mereoni Matavou, Kalpana Lal, Sereana Matakibau, Nikita Pa­tel, Ana Tuiketei, Catherine Grey, Litiana Loabuka and Saleshni War­ran.

FHL Group chief executive Nou­zab Fareed said: “It is important to walk the talk.

“We assured our shareholders at the FHL Annual General Meeting in October 2016 that more women will be appointed to the Group boards.

"These appointments are based on merits. According to their back­ground, experience and skill set, directors have been appointed to

  1. Jim
    Jim March 08, 12:20

    It will be much better if another woman is appointed as FHL CEO

