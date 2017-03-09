Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Fijians are applauding the directive from Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to Land Transport Authority.

The directive is for staff, former board members and their immediate families holding public service vehicle permits and licences to surrender them or resign.

People who responded from around the country welcomed the move and discussed their own horror stories about their experiences in dealing with LTA staff.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum wrote to LTA board chairperson Vijay Maharaj, raising concerns about the obvious conflict of interest that arose from staff and former board members and their immediate families holding PSV permits and licences.

He has also directed LTA to check whether families of previous staff and former board members acquired those permits and licences when members of their family sat on LTA board or were employed there.

And if those permits and licences were indeed acquired during that period, to cancel them and call for a new application at the time of renewal.

Views from the West:

Reapi Nayacakalou of Nawaka, Nadi said: “If they had given permits to their families they should resign. They should resign, if not then what. This is the right move and I applaud it. “They know the rules that are in place for their jobs. They just have to do the honourable thing and resign. Get some people who can uphold the ethics of LTA.”

Janend Ram, 23 of Yako, Nadroga said: “The idea brought up by Mr A-G is a great one. There are some poor people who are left out. But some rich people are getting more food on the table whereas some are suffering. End this one sided thing.”

Vijay Singh, 52 of Korovuto, Nadi said: “It is a right thing to do. There has been a lot of one sided issues going.”

Views from the North:

Drivers in Labasa are now hoping that a more fair and transparent process would be carried out when permits and licences are awarded.

Shammi Kapoor, who has been driving a taxi for another person for 15 years has not managed to acquire a taxi permit for himself.

Despite spending the last 15 years driving a taxi, his repeated requests to obtain a permit have been shot down.

“And this new directive from the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is very much welcomed and a much needed one to keep all this corruption at bay,” he added.

Mr Kapoor said he spoke for many taxi drivers whose applications had been denied time and again.

“I applied to operate from Lowcost, Bulileka, and I was told by the Land Transport Authority that there was already a base there. There is a base there, but one will not find any taxi operating from that base.

Another driver, Surendra Chand said: “There are some taxi permit holders here that have up to seven permits at a time, which is not fair because when we apply for ours, it is not given. Labasa is a small town and LTA should closely inspect these when handing out permits.”

Maleli Vakalu of Dreketi shared the same sentiments saying that the authority should always be impartial and to award the permits as per procedures.

Rajendra of Namara said: “It is good that Mr Sayed-Khaiyum has done this because some had been giving permits to people they knew. Now at least, this will be fair.”

Another driver, Vinod Kumar, said he appreciated this step taken by the Government in ensuring that they too, the taxi drivers, are given a fair chance to receive permits.

Nainasa Veremalumu of Wailevu, Labasa said: “This is good because officials need to be fair in their procedures.”

Views online:

 Alfred Qoro: This is superb i wonder (why) my application wasn’t processed

 Antonio Aisake: Gud call..

 Vimlesh Kumar: Longtime due…… Fair to all

 Aca Nagatalevu: Good one Mr. AG!

 Amitesh Chand: Bit late but Good call…salute….

 Bobby Khan: Great now we have fair.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj