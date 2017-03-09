Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Westpac Launches Grant Scheme

March 09
11:20 2017
To mark International Women’s Day, Westpac Fiji yesterday launched the 2017 Westpac Women’s Education Grant.

Microfinance and Women’s Market senior manager, Eseta Nadakuitavuki said: “As the bank of choice for women, one of the key sustainability strategies for Westpac is to empower through education.”

The programme, Ms Nadakuitavuki said, encouraged women and girls to take a positive step towards fulfilling their educational potential.

“The grants offer financial assistance to help with the cost of school or university. For girls, it helps with the cost of schooling and for women it helps them to return to, or continue tertiary studies.”

She added: “When a girl or woman is educated, it also has a positive effect right across her community and her country benefits both socially and economically.”

For 2017, three girls will be given $400 in the primary school level; three will receive $1000 in the secondary school level and a grant of $2150 for three women in the tertiary level.

To apply for the 2017 Westpac Women’s Education Grant, applicants need to write an essay on the question, “Tell us about a bold female who has improved the lives of women in our country”.

Applications for grants opened yesterday and close at 5pm on Monday 8 May, 2017. Winners will be announced on Friday 2 June, 2017.

Application forms and further information can be obtained from Westpac’s website www.westpac.com.fj and from any Westpac branch.

Westpac Fiji has been running the programme since 2012.

Feedback:  ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj

 

2 Comments

  1. Terairai Bakaua
    Terairai Bakaua March 14, 04:04

    thank you westpac. u do us (‘small’ women) proud! hope other banks follow suit.

  2. Terairai Bakaua
    Terairai Bakaua March 14, 04:08

    thank you westpac. you do us (‘small’) women, proud! hope other banks follow suit.

Fiji sun
