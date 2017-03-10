Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Julia Zahra To Donate Part Of Concert Proceeds To Kindy

Tanoa Plaza Hotel general manager Mere Rakoroi (left), with Julia Zahra (right), and Tanoa Plaza Hotel staff members and fans at the hotel in Suva yesterday.
March 10
10:39 2017
Singer, Julia Zahra, has already made an impact after arriving to our shores on Wednesday.

Part of the proceeds from her concert in Nadi and Suva will go towards the development of Nawaka Kindergarten in Nadi.

The singer of ‘Just An Illusion’ said: “I am really excited for the shows and I hope a lot of people are coming.”

1 Comment

  1. Setareki Ratuvou
    Setareki Ratuvou March 12, 00:44

    Really love the concert Julia Zahra
    And really really love your voice

