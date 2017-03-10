Northern Air chief executive Captain Rainjesh San (sixth from right) with his crew, and Tui Savusavu Ratu Golea Lovodua, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea, government officials and members of the Savusavu Tourism Association in front of the 20-seater Bandeirante aircraft at Savusavu Airport yesterday. Photo: SHRATIKA NAIDU

Domestic airline, Northern Air, will soon be making daily flights to Savusavu, a change from the usual twice weekly flights to the Hidden Paradise.

This is possible with the successful test landing of Northern Air’s new 20-seater Bandeirante, at the Savusavu airport yesterday.

“With the arrival of the new aircraft, there will be more frequency, more hotel rooms will be filled, more competition and more support towards development especially the infrastructure,” Northern Air chief executive Captain Rainjesh San said

Services into Savusavu with the fast turboprop Bandeirante are expected to start next month.

Savusavu is also served by Fiji Link, using 19-seat Twin Otters and non-scheduled operator Island Hoppers (from Nadi) using single engine PAC P-750 aircraft.

He said: “Northern Air believes in localisation, providing better service and working together as a team. To the people of Savusavu we would like to say please use us, keep it rolling as we have planned to invest in bigger aircraft.”

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said he was happy to see Northern Air extend its services to the people of Savusavu.

“The people of Savusavu for a long time have been requesting for more flights and with the arrival of another flight, it would solve many problems,” Mr Vocea said.

“I don’t see this as a competition, as long as we have improved transportation service delivery that brings benefit to a larger community.”

Savusavu Tourism Association executive committee member, Delia Rothnie-Jones, said they very much welcomed the new flight.

“Our president, Justin Hunter, for so many years, has been working very hard to get improved air transportation access,” Ms Rothnie-Jones said.

Captain San also showed commitment in persuading Government to extend the Savusavu Airport runway.

“My team and I will work together with Savusavu Tourism Association and the Savusavu citizens in making and persuading the Government to extend 90 metres of runway.”

Captain San said the runway development would give the airline more flexibility to uplift and maximise the load during takeoff.

“We would like to thank the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, for whatever they have done in their capacity to allow us to come to prove ourselves as a proving flight for Northern Air,” he said.

The flight schedules, Captain San said, would be advertised later on.

The company started operation in 2007 and has nine aircraft and 50 employees.

