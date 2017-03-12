Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Fijian Group Off To UN Women’s Meet

Fijian Group Off To UN Women’s Meet
Director for Women, Raijeli Mawa
March 12
16:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fiji will take part in the 61st Session of the United National Commission on the Status of Women.

The 61st Session of the United National Commission in New York, USA, from March 13 to March 24. There are seven participants who will represent Fiji.

Participant Sulique Waqa said: “Our participation is supported by the International Women’s Health Coalition (IWHC) and the NGO CSW Asia Pacific.

“Fiji has participated before and at every CSW either as civil society representative or as part of the Government delegation at the negotiation process.

“The sessions during the side events provides an opportunity for civil society, development partners and governments to engage and have a conversation on women’s rights and women’s equality.”

Waqa said members attending the sessions are entitled to speak in forums and debates and participate in decision-making and negotiations.

“CSW for us is also an important opportunity to make alliance with women of all our diversity that has the potential to change the world,” Waqa said.

 

The participants who will be representing Fiji at the Commission are:

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa,

Permenant Secretary for Women, Dr Josefa Koroivueta,

Director for Women, Raijeli Mawa,

Senior Administrative Officer, Anushka Artika,

Administration Officer, Jone Juta,

Civil Society Organisation rep Sulique Waqa

and Civil Society Organisation rep Miki Wali.

 

 

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
Fijian GroupUN Women’s MeetWomen’s Meet
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Sharon Bhagwan Rolls
    Sharon Bhagwan Rolls March 15, 00:53

    Certainly good to see the continued inclusion of CSO reps especially transwomen reps on the government delegation to CSW. Women’s NGO representation has been organised for successive delegations since the decade of women conferences and UN 4th World Conference of Women in 1995. It should also be noted that participation at UN CSW 61 includes women’s rights groups and networks including DIVA for Equality and femLINKpacific.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

March 2017
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.