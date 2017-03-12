Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Lutumailagi Hopeful

Vodafone Fijian 7S rep Joeli Lutumailagi who arrived into the country due to knee injury with a fan Ahino Gucake at Nadi Airport yesterday. PHOTO:LITIA TIKOMAILEPANONI
March 12
11:31 2017
Vodafone Fijian 7s winger Joeli Lutumailagi is hopeful of a speedy recovery to join the team in the next leg of the World Sevens Series in Hong Kong and Singapore next month.

The Narata, Nadroga native struggled with a knee injury during the USA 7s in Las Vegas last weekend which forced him out of the Vancouver Sevens in Canada this weekend.

He arrived yesterday and has been replaced by Nacanieli Labalaba.

“This injury is different compared to the ones that I faced in the past but I am hopeful that I will recover quickly and well enough to join the team in the next leg,” he said.

“I believe that with a good rehabilitation programme in the next two weeks I will be fit to participate again.”

The 32-year-old has called the fans for their support for the team in Vancouver.

“I wish the boys all the best and I encouraged them to do their best and I plead for fans to support them.”

He also acknowledged the Fijian supporters who came out in large numbers to cheer the team in Las Vegas.

1 Comment

  1. Manoa Tamaitauna Dawaibalavu
    Manoa Tamaitauna Dawaibalavu March 12, 20:35

    Great update.vinaka

