Sneha Singh celebrates Holi at Damodar City Centre yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar

Holi, the Hindu celebration of colours, couldn’t have been better celebrated than the way nine-year Sneha Singh did.

At Damodar City Centre, on Grantham Road yesterday, the parking lot was filled with jolly mood all around, and Sneha’s shrills and dances were contagious to the crowd who did the same.

“There is more to life than being held back by disability,” said the energetic girl from Wailoku in Tamavua.

Sneha is a student of Hilton Special School and said she ignores her disability of not being able to walk like other girl. She brushes it aside and moves on with life.

“Today I asked my sister to bring me at Damodar City for the Holi celebration because I love Holi,” she said.

“It is my favourite festival that I enjoy playing, dancing and celebrating.

“My family have taken care of me since I was born like this but they never made me feel neglected or left out because I was not a normal girl like others.”

Though people would react to her physical appearance, just as they did yesterday, she said she was there to enjoy herself and not be intimidated but others observation.

“Sometimes I feel that when I go somewhere, people make comments about my disabilities but I don’t bother about it anymore because it does not do any good,” she said.

“I believe the more I let people’s comments affect me the more I will feel unaccepted in the society so I don’t let anyone’s remarks affect me and I live my life accepting how I am born. It was not my fault, or my parents or anyone. God made me like this and I accept it.”

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

