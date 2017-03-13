Vodafone Fijian 7s winger Samisoni Viriviri on his way to score against Argentina yesterday. Photo: Ian Muir

The Vodafone Fijian 7s team need to be at the top of their game if they want to proceed to the semifinals and the final of the Canada Sevens at BC Place in Vancouver today.

Coach Gareth Baber made the comment after the team struggled to beat Samoa (19-12) and losing to Argentina (24-26) in their final pool match.

The Osea Kolinisau-captained will need to improve on their defence in the Cup quarterfinal against Australia 7.14 am.

“The players that have come on have done well and I take my hats off to them for fighting to the last minute in every game,” Baber said.

“But we have got to keep making sure that when we do bring players on and when we make changes, we stay at the top of our game and ensure that we can kill games off.

“I think we need to make sure we secure tackles and get ahead in games if we want to progress further.

“I thought we progressed quite well on day one but I think we took our foot off the gas in our last game.

“We missed too many tackles and you are not going to win tournaments missing a lot of tackles like we did.

“Argentina had nothing to lose and they fought their way right through to the end of the game so we only have ourselves to blame for that.

“But the tournament is not over yet, we still have tough games ahead and we need to be focused.”

Kalione Nasoko has been instrumental in all three of Fiji’s games scoring crucial tries to keep Fiji in the lead along with Waisea Nacuqu.

With Seremaia Tuwai suffering from a finger injury, Baber hopes he would fully recover today.

“Nasoko has done exceptionally well, he does what he does well and he is being a thorn in the side of every team that we play against,” he said.

“But equally so, people like Nacuqu has come on and done some great stuff for us and showed what he is made of on the field.

“However, Tuwai has been struggling with a finger injury as well and hopefully he will be back on day two.”

Fiji play Australia at 7:14am in the Cup quarterfinals. The other quarterfinals are Canada-South Africa (6.08am), USA-Argentina 6.30am) and New Zealand-England (6.52am).

Meanwhile, Australia 7s coach Andy Friend is optimistic of a good show against the Olympic champions today.

“They (Fiji) are definitely beatable, we know that. We challenged them in Vegas last week and ran them close but let in a couple of easy tries.” Friend said.

“We will definitely have to lift our performance.”

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback: justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj