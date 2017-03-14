Farmers are being urged to make use of the sugar cane replanting programme.

The memorandum of agreement (MOU) for cane farmers to join the Fiji National Provident Fund has been finalised.

The MOU allows farmers to make contributions to FNPF.

This would be deducted directly from cane proceeds.

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer, Sundresh Chetty said this was now ready for farmers to start their superannuation funds with FNPF.

The MOU will be signed by farmers and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

During a tour of the cane farms in the Western Division earlier this year, Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary, Yogesh Karan, was asked by farmers on retirement benefits.

Most sugar cane has come through with minimum damage caused by recent floods, as the forecast for more than two million tonnes this season still remains.

Mr Chetty said some new crops were washed away by the floods, while others still had stagnant water in the fields.

“We have been asking the farmers to drain out water from water logged fields,” Mr Chetty said.

“We are still looking at harvesting two million tonnes of sugar cane.”

Last year the Fiji Sugar Corporation crushed 1.3 million tonnes, a major drop in crop size, and this was because of the damaged caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Chetty has also called on farmers to make use of Government proceeds for the sugar cane replanting programme.

“This is peak planting season and we are asking farmers to make use of this opportunity and plant more sugar cane.”

Government had taken this initiative to help cane farmers by allocating the $9 million from the 2016-2017 budget.

The grant assistance is under the sugar cane development programme and will be used for land development, distribution of cane seeds and the supply of fertilisers to farmers for their farming and production.

EDITED BY: IVAMERE NATARO

