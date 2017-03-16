Nair Appeals FEO’s Ruling Rejecting His FPSA Poll Bid
Damodaran Nair has appealed a Fijian Elections Office decision rejecting his application to contest the Fiji Public Service Association elections.
He had applied as a candidate to challenge incumbent Rajeshwar Singh for the general secretary post.
The FEO said his application was rejected because according to the FPSA Constitution he had not served as a principal officer and a member of the national council for five years.
Mr Nair said the FPSA constitution was ultra vires to section 127 (2) of the ERP (Employment Relations Promulgation). It should have been amended, he added.
He said members were grossly disadvantaged by the restrictions. Because the general secretary was a public officer, every financial member should be allowed to stand and vote to ensure free, fair and democratic elections.
He said he would exhaust all avenues to ensure that the process complies with ERP and the Constitution. He said his last resort would be to seek a court injunction.
If he loses his appeal Mr Singh will become unopposed.
Edited by Ranoba Baoa
Mr. Nair has a fair point.