Nilesh Kumar, Mohini Devi and their youngest child Rinisha Devi, 6 holding a photo of her missing older sister. Photo: Charles Chambers

The parents of a missing Lautoka school student have made a personal plea to her – “Wherever you are, please forgive us and come back home.”

Nilesh Kumar, 40, and his wife Mohini Devi, 36, of Lovu in Lautoka have had sleepless nights since their second eldest daughter, Riya Rishika Devi, 15, went missing on March 1.

The Year 11 Drasa Secondary School student went to Lautoka City that day and she has not been home since. She parted ways with her older sister in front of Village 4 Cinemas.

Since then the couple have not eaten well as they are worried of her whereabouts.

“If you are out there somewhere, please come home or just call us so that we will know that you are well,” Mrs Devi said.

The couple admitted that on the day before she went missing, Riya and her older sister Rayna Devi, 17, were scolded by their father over some domestic issues.

“The next morning (March 1) everything seemed normal and after going to the shop, the girls said they were off to school,” Mrs Devi said.

However, the couple later established that the girls went into Lautoka City instead where they parted ways in front of the cinema.

“Rayna gave Riya $10 for her busfare to go to school and they left each other.”

The couple have checked with all family members, the daughter’s friends, teachers and neighbours, but no one has seen her.

“Please Riya come home. Forget what happened. We want you to come back,” a tearful Mrs Devi said.

Mr Kumar, a labourer, said he misses his daughter and has not eaten well since.

“I can’t even work properly.”

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said a report was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station and searches conducted at likely places have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone who has information about Riya’s whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Lautoka Police Station on 9905 660.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

