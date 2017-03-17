Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Gonelevu Funeral Tomorrow

L-R:The Late National Director-Mr Sisa Teilai, Ms Luisa Tokalauvere (Mrs Radaveta), The Late Mr. Viliame Gonelevu, Mr. David Whippy (former General Secretary), Mr Tevita Niurua (Schools Cordinator). Photo: Scripture Union Fiji/Facebook
March 17
11:00 2017
Former vice-president of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma, Viliame Gonelevu will be laid to rest in Burebasaga Village, Rewa, tomorrow.

This was confirmed by the Church’s president, Reverend Tevita Banivanua yesterday.

Mr Gonelevu died last Saturday.

Reverend Banivanua said Mr Gonelevu was someone who dedicated his life to the works of the Methodist Church in Fiji.

He was also the former finance secretary of the church.

Apart from his role within the church he also served as an interim Minister for Lands in the Qarase-led government.

“Gonelevu was a hardworking member of the church and was also an adviser to the church as he was an engineer and a finance expert,” Reverend Banivanua said.

His involvement within the church work, Reverend Banivanua said, ended in 2011 when he turned 70.

He was also the Scripture Union Fiji chairman from 1995 to 1997.

Reverend Banivanua said he served as vice-president of the Church when Reverend Josateki Koroi the church’s president.

Mr Gonelevu was hailed from Vaturova in Cakaudrove in Vanua Levu.

He is survived by his children and wife. Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

  1. Edward Caleb
    Edward Caleb March 18, 08:49

    Much saddened to learn the passing away of dear Villiame Gonelevu. He came to to Wesley Church At Lautoka , where I was the minister, 40 years ,ago, like a flash of inspiring light, brightening and enliving our fellowship by his joyous and spiritful life. Sending this from Metro- Vancouver, to his sorrowful family and the Fiji Methodist Church, with deepest sympathy at the loss of God’s very choice and devoted servant.

  2. Penioni Ravunawa
    Penioni Ravunawa March 18, 09:53

    Mr Viliame Gonelevu was my hero. Beginning from my infant days upto secpondary school and tertiary level respectively, Mr Gonelevu helped to mould my walk with the Lord. His personality is exemplary of a true Christian. Vinaka saka vakalevu na cakacaka, Go rest high sir!

