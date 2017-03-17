Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Police Constable Praised For Skills

Police Constable Praised For Skills
Woman Constable, Irene Singh. Photo:ARISHMA DEVI-NARAYAN
March 17
11:00 2017
The father of the 15-year-old girl who went missing at the start of this month has acknowledged a Lautoka Constable for performing her duties wholeheartedly.

Nilesh Kumar of Lovu, Lautoka, said had it not been for Constable Irene Singh from the Lautoka Market Police Post, his daughter would not have been found yet.

“I owe a lot to Irene because she helped me locate the girl through her intelligence,” Mr Kumar said.

Mr Kumar explained how, Constable Singh was able to locate his daughter.

“She was informed by an informer two weeks ago that there was a new young face at his area. She then called the Lautoka Police Station to make enquiries, but at that time Police did not have any record,” he said.

“Constable Singh received information that my daughter was missing through a random family member,” Mr Kumar said.

He said the Police officer did not take the matter lightly nor did she let it rest.

Returning to duty the next day, Constable Singh ran a check with her informer and with two other officers went to search for the girl.

Upon reaching their informed destination, Saru, Lautoka, Constable Singh found the teenager.

Constable Singh said this was only part of her job.

Riya Rishika Devi was found at a house in Saru, Lautoka, yesterday, around 11 am.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, said: “Our focus had always been on locating their daughter and the effort by the officer is indicative of that.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback: arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Ravneel vikash
    Ravneel vikash March 17, 17:32

    Well done
    Can I know y girl leave the parents home
    What’s was the reason
    My pleasure

