Mateo Nabaleimoto (right), receives his Micro and Small Business grant from Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama at Thomson Park in Navua yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar

We love our Prime Minister because he is kind and fair to everyone.

That was the unanimous response from recipients who were interviewed after receiving the $1000 Micro and Small Business Grants in Navua yesterday.

They said they were not saying it just because they received the grant. They had been impressed with the development he had done nationwide.

Kesaia Qionimua, 40, mother of four children, of Vakabalea, Navua, said: “He is an awesome PM. He has been fair to everyone. Whatever he and his FijiFirst Government have done for us the people, no other government has done. We will vote for him in the next election.”

Grandmother Tejani, 67, of Wainividio, Navua said: “I like him. He is doing so much for the people.”

Keshmi Lata, 29, mother of two, of Nasasa, Navua said: “I love FijiFirst Government. I am thankful to our Prime Minister for doing a great job for our country.”

Grandfather Nacanieli Lutu, 70, of Naceva Village in Beqa Island said: “I love the FijiFirst Government led by our PM Mr Bainimarama. His Government is the best Government. They love us and look after us very well. I have been praying for his Government today and may he win the coming election.”

Retired Police officer Eneriko Dinavuso, 49, of Tokotoko, Navua said: “I would like to thank our Prime Minister and his Government for the work they have been doing for us.”

Sokoinatobe Waqadau, 47, mother of five children of Mau Village in Namosi said: “Our Prime Minister Mr Bainimarama is great. His Government is fair to all Fijians. His Government is helping all Fijians to reach their goals.”

Farmer Ravendra Lal, 53, of Raiwaqa, Navua, said: “I will vote for Mr Bainimarama in the next election. Mr Bainimarama and his Government are doing a really good job. His Government is better than the previous governments Fiji had. Through this grant Mr Bainimarama is helping the farmers a lot. This was not done by the previous governments.”

Samuela Qalikaono, 61, of Wainividio, Navua said: “I like our Prime Minister and his Government. Our Prime Minister is doing a lot of good work to help Fijians.”

Mateo Nabaleimoto, 31, of Lobau Village, Navua, said: “The Prime Minister and his Government are doing a lot of good work that is benefiting all Fijians.”

