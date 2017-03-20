Fijian-born lawyer Farah Khan, 34, who is based in Auckland, has found her niche in life.

After spending 11 years dealing with the legal affairs of the migrant community she realised that that there was a great deal of basic legal understanding lacking in this community.

Identifying this as a social issue she has now embarked on a journey to bridge that gap and educate the community.

“I wish to empower people to understand and embrace their identity but also to understand their rights and obligations as a New Zealander,” Ms Khan said.

“I believe that I represent the epitome of a fusion of two beautiful countries and cultures and I wish to assist others to embrace this new found identity also.”

Four months ago Mrs Khan set up a Facebook page, Farah, which now has over 25,000 followers.

This page was set up to allow people to ask legal questions and obtain guidance for their issues.

“I also write article for the leading Indian newspaper in New Zealand, Indian News Link and these articles are also posted fortnightly to the page. I have currently written over eight legal articles.

“I am currently producing 3 to 5 minute videos on particular legal issues which are uploaded to both my Facebook page and to You Tube fortnightly and am in the process of organising a legal radio show once a week for an hour that would discuss certain legal issues but also have a live talkback for people to openly ask questions.

“Radio Tarana the leading Indian Radio in New Zealand have shown a keen interest to back my vision of community education and I hope to have this started shortly.”

She has become a role model for people, particularly the youth, through her profession and personal goals.

“You may wonder what it is I gain from all this? After all it is a huge task that I have undertaken, my only purpose of thinking outside the box and using my legal expertise to achieve my goals is to assist as many people as possible.

“I know that most lawyers are viewed in a negative light but I want to show our world that at the end of the day there are lawyers who do truly care and it is not always about billable hours.

“My message to everyone out there is to never give up.

“To always think outside the box and to extend yourself in the cause of others. “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.

“My only dream is that through my work I can touch as many lives as possible.”

In 2015 at the age of 32, Ms Khan was appointed the youngest notary public in New Zealand by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“Not only was I the youngest but I am the only female of Fiji Indian decent to be appointed as Notary in New Zealand,” she said.

“Since becoming a notary public I have had even more dealings with people from our Fijian community.

“On a daily a basis I see many clients who have dealings with the Legal System in Fiji that require documents to be notarised in Auckland and sent back to Fiji.

“I have recently endeavoured to dedicate some of my time in the assistance of others. I strongly believe that education (at all levels) is the key to the success of any community.”