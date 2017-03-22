Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fijian Part of a US Chiropractor Team Coming This Week

Nemani Lalanabaravi Delaibatiki.
March 22
11:00 2017
An American medical team,   South Pacific Chiropractic Clinic Abroad (SPCCA) will arrive on Saturday to provide free health care services to the public.

SPCCA is a newly formed non-profit student group made up of Life Chiropractic College West from San Francisco, California, medical students and doctors of chiropractic clinicians.

The team is led by some seasoned doctors.

One of the student leaders is Nemani Lalanabaravi Delaibatiki of Vutia, Rewa, who is currently a resident intern at the chiropractic medical school.

Mr Delaibatiki said: “There are medical and chiropractic groups who go volunteer all over other the word.

“For SPCCA this will be the first time we will be launching our first chiropractic mission trip to Fiji.”

They are also planning to do the same in other countries in the region. This includes Samoa and Tonga.

“This is a fully funded initiative by our SPCCA group where we fund all our costs from airfares, accommodation, food and travel around the island, with the idea of donating our time and services to the people of Fiji for free because we believe chiropractic can play an important role in Fiji’s health care model,” he said.

Mr Delaibatiki said it was something new and not well understood, especially in the South Pacific. As a result they will focus on why chiropractic can add to the health care model of the current Fiji health care system.

“This will be a great initiative for not only the local government, and health sectors, but also for all the schools in the region as well,” he said.

“If we educate the population of Fiji on how to eat, exercise, and promote healthy living through natural, alternative ways, we can minimise the expenditure of health cost in Fiji and encourage a healthy living Fiji.

“I know part of the Government’s vision in Fiji is to drive and deliver a high quality system, and I believe chiropractic can be part of the conversation in that system.

“The main key behind chiropractic is education and understanding how our body works, because that drives the decision-making mechanism of everyone. A huge component of being chiropractics is that we put the body in the right frame of mind, physically, mentally and emotionally, through chiropractic care, which will allow the human body to function at its optimum level,” he said.

“Top athletes and coaches in the world such as Usain Bolt of Jamaica, coaches Ben Ryan and Chris Cracknell of Fiji 7s, and other professional rugby athletes playing abroad see a chiropractor because of its many benefits.”

Mr Delaibatiki said he was happy to return home and serve his country.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

 

  1. Jone
    Jone March 27, 10:43

    Where about in Fiji and date we are able to see them please.

