More Relief For Drivers
Drivers will now be given 90 days instead of 21 days to pay their traffic fines.
They can also pay them in installments or in one lump sum. But if they fail to pay in the prescribed period they may be stopped from leaving the country.
The changes are in the Land Transport Amendment Bill 2017, passed unanimously by Parliament yesterday.
The Bill was introduced by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.
Opposition Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa said the Bill raised good points even though they weren’t given enough time to scrutinise it.
The bus and taxi industries also welcomed the changes. Fiji Taxi Association general secretary Rishi Ram said “this is a good initiative by Government especially for us taxi drivers, considering the income we get . This gives us enough time to pay our fines.”
New National Federation Party MP Parmod Chand, largest bus operator in Labasa and president of the Fiji Bus Op- erators Association, supported the Bill in Parliament.
“I deal with LTA nearly everyday as a bus operator. I am not coming here for personal interest. I do support the Bill looking at what has been happening. The drivers want to renew their licences but they aren’t allowed. They face the same problem. This comes in a timely man- ner because it eases the problem that we have.”
Mr Sayed-Khaiyum, in his capacity as Anti-Corruption Minister and Justice Minister, had written earlier to LTA ex- pressing concern that natural justice was not done when enough time was not allowed for people to pay their fine.
Mr Sayed-Khaiyum, speaking before the Bill was passed, said the photographic devices in the speed cameras brought to light the inability of the authority to issue Traffic Infringement Notices (TIN) in accordance with the legislative time frames.
Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said there was an urgent need to review the current TIN processes.
The amendments, he said, not only sought to only amend the provision in reference to speed cameras but in respect of all Land Transport Authority infringement notices.
Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said proposed amendments made to the Bill were that they would be given three months to pay their nes.
The Bill, he said, allowed for the nes to be paid in instalments.
However, he said at the moment pay- ments with LTA was only done through lump sum payments.
But, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said if the fines weren’t paid on time than LTA had the authority to increase the penalty. If the fine was still not paid after that than the offender was prohibited from leaving the country. Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also revealed that there were 99,686 traffic infringement notices pending before the courts. The laws drafted in the 1990, he said weren’t relevant to today’s setting which resulted in the inability to dispatch notices. Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the current law stated that TIN offenders had to pay their nes with the authority within 21 days.
He said for some in Lautoka who were booked in Pacific Harbour, they would need to come to Navua Court which was inefficient for modern day infringements and there was a need for regulatory framework convenient to the public.
At the date of the commencement of the new Act, all proceedings currently underway will be deemed to have been withdrawn.
Furthermore, all current TINs issued before the new Act commences will be deemed to be issued on the date that the new Act commences and will be subject to the new TIN process.
This means that even individuals who have onerous proceedings already insti- tuted and are having dif culty seeing them through will be subject to the new, fairer process. For these persons, it is important to note that they will have 90 days from the date of commencement of the new Act to pay their xed penalties to the Authority without incurring an additional fee or being subjected to other enforcement measures.
Edited by Naisa Koroi
As a bus driver i thank to AG LTA for giving us 90 days refilf.But if driver is driving carelessly or overspeeding cos an accident than he is liable to pay fine.Any defects booked by LTA or police to Taxi bus or any goods vehicals,owner should be liable to pay full payment.why because most of the owners release the vehicles from thier yard which is defect.Bosses say drive or go home so some poor drivers have no choice.So i urge to the LTA please if any vehical is found defect on the road,Book the owner not the driver or on license number.