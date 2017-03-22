Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed–Khaiyum

Drivers will now be given 90 days instead of 21 days to pay their traffic fines.

They can also pay them in installments or in one lump sum. But if they fail to pay in the prescribed period they may be stopped from leaving the country.

The changes are in the Land Transport Amendment Bill 2017, passed unanimously by Parliament yesterday.

The Bill was introduced by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Opposition Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa said the Bill raised good points even though they weren’t given enough time to scrutinise it.