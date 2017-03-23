Sailosi Tubuilagi(middle) of RKS crosses the finish line to win the blue ribbon event during the Tailevu Zone at the ANZ stadium yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) athletes defended the Tailevu Zone after winning 28 gold, 30 silver and 21 bronze medals at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.

In second place was neighbour Queen Victoria (QVS) who got 21 gold, 19 silver and 15 bronze medals with Tailevu North College in third place.

RKS assistant principal Walesi Soqoiwasa was happy on a job well done against a strong QVS side.

“We had some objectives before we came and that is to retain the Tailevu Zone title and to qualify as many athletes as possible for the Coca-Cola Games and I think we have achieved our targets,” Soqoiwasa said.

“We have done our homework, the coaches have done their part and we put that in the athletes for the zone knowing that QVS is always a strong team.”

The focus now for RKS will be the Coca-Cola Games next month as Soqoiwasa said they would be up against the big schools.

“We will plan for the Coca-Cola Games which is on another level from the Tailevu Zone,” he said.

“It is really huge because we have big schools like Marist Brothers, Natabua and not forgetting the other schools.

“We must prepare well and be at that level.”

Meanwhile, Tailevu North College took out the girls division with 17 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals followed by Wainibuka Secondary (10, 15, 13) while Naiyala Secondary finished third (10, 4, 7).

Tailevu North manager Manasa Kaitabu said despite some of the challenges they faced in preparing for the zone, they aimed to defend their title.

“We came here expecting to defend our title and that is what we did and we prepared the girls really well for that,” Kaitabu said.

“We have a lot of support from our friends and parents who have always been there for us.

“The athletes did their best and prepared well and it was a special treat for the parents who came all the way from Tailevu to support our athletes.”

The schools will now look forward and prepare for the Coca- Cola Games on April 21-22 at the ANZ Stadium, Suva.

Edited by Osea Bola

