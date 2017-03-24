Kamil Muslim, Xavier Lead In Ba
Kamil Muslim College led the boys division of the Coke Zero Ba Secondary Schools Zone athletics meet at Xavier College yesterday.
KMC amassed 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals edging arch rivals AD Patel (2, 0, 0), Xavier College third (1, 2, 3).
In the girls division, Xavier College recorded 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals, Ba Sangam second (1, 0, 1) while AD Patel College third (1, 0 0).
Meet manager David Wise said although the event started late, stiff competition should be expected today.
“We started a bit late and we hope to finish on time tomorrow.
“We are hoping for a good weather.”
In the Open grade 3000 metres final Torika Namoi of Ba Sangam College won gold for the third year in a row.
The 15-year old hopes to represent Fiji in the future just like her mother Salome Rayawa and is confident of a good outing come the Coke Games.
“The competition from other schools is getting tougher each year, but I am more determined to win.
“My Mum is my biggest inspiration, She represented Fiji in the 1500metres and I hope to represent Fiji one day just like her,” she said.
The Vadravadra, Ba native hopes to win a medal at this year’s Coke Games.
Meanwhile, Xavier College leads in the overall tally.
Edited by Osea Bola
Congrats Avi. Keep going son. All the best at coke games.