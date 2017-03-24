Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Kamil Muslim, Xavier Lead In Ba

Participants of the Coke Zero Ba Secondary Schools Zone athletics meet at Xavier College yesterday.
March 24
11:35 2017
Kamil Muslim College led the boys division of the Coke Zero Ba Secondary Schools Zone athletics meet at Xavier College yesterday.

KMC amassed 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals edging arch rivals AD Patel (2, 0, 0), Xavier College third (1, 2, 3).

In the girls division, Xavier College recorded 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals, Ba Sangam second (1, 0, 1) while AD Patel College third (1, 0 0).

Meet manager David Wise said although the event started late, stiff competition should be expected today.

“We started a bit late and we hope to finish on time tomorrow.

“We are hoping for a good weather.”

In the Open grade 3000 metres final Torika Namoi of Ba Sangam College won  gold for the third year in a row.

The 15-year old hopes to represent Fiji in the future just like her mother Salome Rayawa and is confident of a good outing come the Coke Games.

“The competition from other schools is getting tougher each year, but I am more determined to win.

“My Mum is my biggest inspiration, She represented Fiji in the 1500metres and I hope to represent Fiji one day just like her,” she said.

The Vadravadra, Ba native hopes to win a medal at this year’s Coke Games.

Meanwhile, Xavier College leads in the overall tally.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  litia.tikomailepanoni@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Coke Zero Ba Secondary Schools Zone .Kamil Muslim CollegeXavier College
1 Comment

  1. Sudesh Raju
    Sudesh Raju March 24, 20:40

    Congrats Avi. Keep going son. All the best at coke games.

