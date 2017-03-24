Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Northern Air Introduces Nadi Route

Embraer Bandeirante.
March 24
10:26 2017
Northern Air has confirmed it will start three Suva-Nadi-Suva flights daily from Saturday, April first.

Northern Air Chief Executive, Captain Rainjash San said there will be three trips per day with the first trip at 5.30am to Nadi and 6.30am out of Nadi.

“We will be using our Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante, a Brazilian aircraft, for the trips,” he said.

Mr San added, with the number of speed cameras on the road and, rush on roads, you can pay anywhere from $79 to $99 flying from Nausori to Nadi and avoid fines.

“It saves you all the time from travelling, since most connection flights from Nadi are at 9am,” he said.

Mr San had also sent an application to set up return flights from Savusavu and Taveuni to Nadi.

“I am going to find out the result of my application tomorrow whether it would be approved or not,” he said.

He added that the fares will definitely be competitive.

Meanwhile, there is no update on the ATR 42-300 that Northern Air was working on getting yet; Mr San said they have options on whether it is going to be an ATR or another aircraft.

It will meantime use its Embraer Bandeirante aircraft to compete with Fiji Link, which operates bigger ATR72-600 and ATR42-600 flights on the Suva-Nadi route.

Nausori-based Northern Air already competes directly with Fiji Link on the major Suva-Labasa-Suva Route.

1 Comment

  1. Mills
    Mills March 24, 14:55

    Awesome Northern Air

    Reply to this comment

