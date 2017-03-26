Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Top Guns Book Semifinal Spots

Top Guns Book Semifinal Spots
Ropate Bole of Ba Provincial Freebird Institute Under-19 side breaks through the Ratu Latianara defence in their quarterfinal clash at Gatward Park, Tavua yesterday. Photo: Charles Chambers
March 26
12:56 2017
Two-time Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Under-19 winners Ba Provincial Freebird Institute have booked their spot in the semifinals.

This was after they walloped Ratu Latianara Secondary School 20-4  at Gatward Park, Tavua, yesterday. The other U19 quarterfinals saw Lelean Memorial School thrashed AD Patel College 20-4 while Nasinu Secondary School edged out Ratu Navula College 16-8 in a thriller. Ratu Kadavulevu School proved too strong for hosts Tavua College with a 22-8 win.

Results

U15: QVS 26-0 AD Patel College, Lautoka Muslim College 14-4 Sigatoka Valley High School, Nasinu Secondary School 12-4 Ra High School, RKS 30-0 Ba Provincial Freebird Institute.

U17: Nasinu Secondary School 24-2 Ba Methodist College, Queen Victoria School 18-6 Ba Provincial Freebird Institute, Lautoka Muslim College 0-34 Sigatoka Methodist College, Lelean Memorial School 4-0 Tavua District School.

Feedback:  grace.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

Ba Provincial Freebird InstituteFiji Secondary Schools Rugby LeagueRatu Latianara Secondary SchoolRatu Navula College
  1. rupeni
    rupeni March 26, 17:22

    wishing all the team who are through to the Fiji secondary school rugby league semi final ALL THE BEST…!!!

