Bakery Looks To Expand
Trevor Alexander Mathew Luke. Photo: IVAMERE NATARO
March 27
11:00 2017
There are plans in place to expand the services provided by Wholesome Bakery.
Wholesome Bakery proprietor Trevor Alexander Mathew Luke said those plans included the opening of an outlet at Suva’s Flea Market and also in the current renovated space in Garden City, Raiwai.
Mr Luke said the Wholesome Bakery Flea Market outlet would open in a few weeks time. The investment into this outlet, he said, was worth about $5000.
The bakery, to open in Garden City after renovations, is an investment of $50,000.
Mr Luke, 29, said there were also plans to venture into farming but that was a long-term plan.
About Wholesome Bakery
- Opened on August 2016 after Mr Luke and his wife, Melaia Baleitotoya Luke, bought Raiwaqa Bakery in Ratu Sukuna Road, Nasese from Mr Luke’s mother.
- Employs 14 staff
- It uses 100 per cent wholemeal flour and wholemeal bread
- Most of the products are baked at the shop.
