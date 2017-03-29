Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Tablet Distribution for USP First Year Students Launched

Tablet Distribution for USP First Year Students Launched
Professor Rajesh Chandra presenting a tablet to first year student Mia Kami. Photo: Shahani Mala
March 29
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

About 2500 tablets will be distributed to new undergraduate students of the University of the South Pacific (USP).

The tablet distribution was launched by the USP’s vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra in Suva, yesterday.

He said the initiative was part of the USP’s new mobile platform move.

“Every full-time new undergraduate student throughout the university who has paid their fees will be provided with a tablet,” Professor Chandra said.

“In 2014 we started an experiment, recognising that learning was becoming more mobile and to recognise that the university would shift its provision of IT platforms in learning support towards more mobile platforms,” he said.

“The research that was done surprised many people and among the things it showed was how our students were taking on to the new technology.

“In fact one that surprised me is that, it showed that the students preferred to receive their materials on the computer.”

The cost of the 2500 tablets is about $700,000.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Professor Rajesh Chandra.tabletUniversity of the South Pacific
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Sashi kumar
    Sashi kumar April 05, 22:36

    10 years ago I forwarded this idea to the VC which was forwarded to the head of computer dept. unfortunately I got no response. The one positive response I received was from another institution head dr Ganesh chand.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.