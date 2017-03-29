Tablet Distribution for USP First Year Students Launched
About 2500 tablets will be distributed to new undergraduate students of the University of the South Pacific (USP).
The tablet distribution was launched by the USP’s vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra in Suva, yesterday.
He said the initiative was part of the USP’s new mobile platform move.
“Every full-time new undergraduate student throughout the university who has paid their fees will be provided with a tablet,” Professor Chandra said.
“In 2014 we started an experiment, recognising that learning was becoming more mobile and to recognise that the university would shift its provision of IT platforms in learning support towards more mobile platforms,” he said.
“The research that was done surprised many people and among the things it showed was how our students were taking on to the new technology.
“In fact one that surprised me is that, it showed that the students preferred to receive their materials on the computer.”
The cost of the 2500 tablets is about $700,000.
Edited by Ranoba Baoa
10 years ago I forwarded this idea to the VC which was forwarded to the head of computer dept. unfortunately I got no response. The one positive response I received was from another institution head dr Ganesh chand.