Bushmaster convoy on its way to Camp Ziouani in the Golan Heights. Photo: RFMF Media Cell

After 40 years of service RFMF personnel finally will be using protective mobility vehicles



Bushmaster handover to Fiji from SldInfo.com on Vimeo.

After 40 years of peacekeeping, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) personnel will finally be using protective mobility vehicles (PMVs).

The seven vehicles also known as bushmasters arrived at Camp Ziouani in the Golan Heights on Monday.

This is first time the RFMF will be using protected mobility vehicles in their mission areas.

10 refurbished vehicles were purchased from Australia as part of Fiji’s efforts to build its own Contingent Owned Equipment. Three are expected to arrive in Fiji soon to be used for training purposes.

The vehicles provide armoured protective capabilities – a requirement from the United Nations.

This was to ensure the safety of troops as tension within the area of separation had escalated.

Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion 1st Fiji Infantry Regiment in Golan Heights, Lieutenant-Colonel Kalitabua Daunivakasala Ravunakana, said he was delighted to witness the arrival of the bushmasters and looked forward to making good use of it.

He also thanked the Government for the political will to procure these military assets for peacekeeping operations.

Morale was said to be very high at Camp Ziouani.

Upon entering Camp Ziouani, echoes of ‘The Lord is my Shepherd” around the drill square as the PMVs lined up across the square.

A credential guard was accorded to the convoy as a mark of respect followed by Reverend Savenaca Nakeke, the Force chaplain blessing the seven protective mobility vehicles.

The bushmasters arrived in Beirut and crossed over to Israel through the Rosh Hanikra boarder.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

rosi.doviverata@fijisun.com.fj