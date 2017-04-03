A dancer performs the welcome dance for guests at the Ram Naumi gathering at the Fiji Brahma Kumari Raj Yog Meditation Centre.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

Lord Rama symbolises courage, commitment and good virtues, says Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Mahendra Reddy.

He made these remarks during the Ram Naumi celebrations at Fiji Brahma Kumari’s Rajyog Meditation Centre in Suva yesterday.

He said there were many messages that could be portrayed from Lord Rama’s character.

“As a son, we should respectfully and lovingly obey our father’s orders,” Mr Reddy said.

“There can be situations in life even when we should consider sacrificing our own comfort for our father’s dignity and parents’ wishes.

“As a brother, we need to always remain loyal to our brothers. We should care for them and be ready to support them at every phase in life.

We should be the pillar of strength for them,” he said.

“As a husband, we have certain obligations and responsibilities, such as, protection of our wives.

“But there are times when one’s divine path must even take precedence over the path of a householder.”

He said Lord Rama sacrificed everything for the people of his kingdom. “We cannot only be always concerned and worried about our own comfort, convenience and own pleasure,” he said.

“We need to be thoughtful about the people in difficulty around us and at times need to make sacrifices in order to assist them.

“Lord Rama taught us how to respect our gurus, teachers, parents, elders, women and youngsters.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

