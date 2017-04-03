Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Minister Reddy Praises Lord Rama’s Virtues

Minister Reddy Praises Lord Rama’s Virtues
A dancer performs the welcome dance for guests at the Ram Naumi gathering at the Fiji Brahma Kumari Raj Yog Meditation Centre.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga
April 03
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Lord Rama symbolises courage, commitment and good virtues, says Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Mahendra Reddy.

He made these remarks during the Ram Naumi celebrations at Fiji Brahma Kumari’s Rajyog Meditation Centre in Suva yesterday.

He said there were many messages that could be portrayed from Lord Rama’s character.

“As a son, we should respectfully and lovingly obey our father’s orders,” Mr Reddy said.

“There can be situations in life even when we should consider sacrificing our own comfort for our father’s dignity and parents’ wishes.

“As a brother, we need to always remain loyal to our brothers. We should care for them and be ready to support them at every phase in life.

We should be the pillar of strength for them,” he said.

“As a husband, we have certain obligations and responsibilities, such as, protection of our wives.

“But there are times when one’s divine path must even take precedence over the path of a householder.”

He said Lord Rama sacrificed everything for the people of his kingdom. “We cannot only be always concerned and worried about our own comfort, convenience and own pleasure,” he said.

“We need to be thoughtful about the people in difficulty around us and at times need to make sacrifices in order to assist them.

“Lord Rama taught us how to respect our gurus, teachers, parents, elders, women and youngsters.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika
Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Lord Rama’s VirtuesMinister ReddyRam Naumi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Deepa Bharti
    Deepa Bharti April 05, 14:44

    Superb

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.