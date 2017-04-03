Vignesh Nair with his mother Shadna Devi. Photo: Anish Karan Photography

Vignesh Nair’s mother was more excited than he ever was to see him graduate.

The 23-year-old, of Suva graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Information System.

“She wore my gown before me to feel as if she was graduating which made me feel so proud of myself,” Mr Nair said.

And she has all the reasons to after all they had been through together as a mother and a son.

Mr Nair’s father died when he was still in Year 12 and since his death he said, it was just him and his mother.

He said he was inspired by his father who motivated him to follow his heart and do what he was passionate about.

“We miss the presence of my dad especially during my graduation. I wished he was there to see me graduate because it was his dream,” Mr Nair said sadly.

“Surviving without him was not easy and that was why I started working with Vodafone Fiji Limited to cater for our expenses.

“My dad’s insurance money was not enough to cater for my school books and other expenses so I decided to work while studying.

“Another reason was because I did not want to be a burden for my Mum, catering for all my expenses and that of our household,” Mr Nair said.

“I was awarded the Multi Ethnic Affairs scholarship and went into the field of Information System.

The only child in the family was among 1680 students of the University of the South Pacific who proudly graduated during the ceremony at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last Friday.

