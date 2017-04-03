Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Terror In PNG Waters

Terror In PNG Waters
Great to be home......Sanaila Kenivale (left) with his family Anaseini Rokosuka (wife), Sainimere Lenikau and Clive Kenivale at the Nadi International Airport last night. Photo: Waisea Nasokia
April 03
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

A Fijian Missionary recounted last night how he stared death in the face as a gun was pointed at him by pirates in seas off the Papua New Guinea coast.

Sanaila Ravia Kenivale, a missionary of the International Missionary Society Seventh Day Adventist Reform, said he and his colleagues were lucky.

He was relieved when he arrived back last night to be reunited with his wife and two children at Nadi International Airport.

Mr Kenivale of Naiyala village in Wainibuka,Tailevu and 11 PNG church members were forced at gunpoint by 10

pirates to jump overboard in the open sea. Then the pirates stole all their belongings.

The incident has left him and his church members traumatised.

It is the latest attack involving pirates in Papua New Guinea.

It happened last Wednesday as they were travelling in a 24-foot fibreglass boat from East Cape to Ferguson Island in the southern tip of PNG.

“We noticed that a similar boat was following us,” he said.

“Just when it got close to our boat they raised their guns and when I looked up I only saw masked men with guns and machetes being raised to our faces.

“Everyone started jumping outside as the guns were pointed so I did the same. The first thing they took was the 40 horse power out board engine, benzene and all belongings.

“After they left we climbed back onto the boat and started drifting since they had taken the engine.”

Mr Kenivale said luckily the boat drifted towards the island they were going to and they managed to get ashore.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedbavk: charles.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Nadi International AirportPNG WatersTerror
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Zak
    Zak April 04, 08:30

    Pirates in Pacific waters? Who condones that?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.