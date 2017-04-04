Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Big Focus on Child’s Rights in Justice System

Big Focus on Child’s Rights in Justice System
Chief Justice Anthony Gates (left), with Solicitor-General, Sharvada Sharma at Holiday Inn Suva last night. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa
April 04
11:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SOLICITOR-GENERAL HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE TO LAWYERS, JUDGES, POLICE, MEDIA

Children in contact with the criminal justice system are often in vulnerable positions because they don’t know their rights, says Solicitor-General, Sharvada Sharma.

He made this statement while speaking at the Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System workshop at Holiday Inn Suva, last night.

Mr Sharma said children weren’t aware of their rights and many didn’t even know how to enforce their rights.

“Understanding the physical, psychological and emotional needs of children isn’t always complex but challenging. Therefore it is important that we ensure the criminal justice system doesn’t traumatise them,” he said.

Mr Sharma said at the same time it should not compromise the rights of a person to a fair trial.

Chief Justice Anthony Gates said judges and magistrates needed to understand some of the techniques in order to allow the child in giving the best in giving evidence.

He said some children came to the witness box, opened their mouths and could not speak.

The director for the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj said the workshop would cover national legislations that protect the rights of a child as stated in the Constitution. He said the Commission was privileged to work in collaboration with the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Fiji Police Force, media organisations and the United Nations.

United Nations Resident co-ordinator, Osnat Lubrani, thanked the Fijian Government for its commitment in ensuring that the best interest of children were met.

Regional representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Chitraleka Massey, said the workshop would ensure to enhance the rights of a child within Fiji’s criminal justice system.

She said phase one of the series of workshops included the rights of the child in a criminal justice system.

The workshop participants included judges, magistrates, lawyers, prosecutors, Police officers and the media.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Ashwin RajChitraleka MasseyCriminal Justice SystemDirector of Public ProsecutionsFiji Police ForceHuman Rights and Anti-Discrimination CommissionRights of the ChildSharvada SharmaSolicitor GeneralUN High Commissioner for Human Rights
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Losana Malani
    Losana Malani April 05, 15:41

    Having to stand at the witness box and give evidence can be a traumatizing experience for children and even for adults. It is important to note the stigma associated with victims of sexual abuse. The judicial system should be such to ensure full protection on the victim not only from the accused but from the world at large. The negative effects of abuse continues after conviction!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.