MSAF Gives Time Extension For Industry To Comment
The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MASF) has given a further two (2) months for those in the shipping industry to comment on the as ”Draft 2 of the Maritime (Labour Convention) Regulations 2017.
Those in the industry were made aware of this in a notice prepared by MSAF.
The notice reads : “This notice serves to inform maritime stakeholders and the public that Draft 2 of the Maritime (Labour Convention) Regulations 2017 is open for comments. The Draft Regulations is available on the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MASF).
Websitehttp://www.msaf.com.fj/images/Draft%202%20Maritime%20(Labour%20Convention)%20Regulations%202017%20-%2031st%20March%202017.pdf
It adds – A further two (2) months is provided for industry comment, with all written submissions to be received byWednesday31st May 2017 at 4pm, marked as “Draft 2 MLC Regulation 2017” and addressed to: The Chief Executive Officer, Level 4 Kadavu House, 414 Victoria Parade, Suva
The notice said that MSAF would be conducting public consultation and awareness sessions in the Central, Western and Northern Division during the period 15th – 19th May 2017 with the venues to be confirmed.
When contacted to comment the chief executive officer (CEO) of Goundar Shipping Limited said before making changes to the draft regulations there should be changes to the management of MSAF.
He said he had not seen the draft regulations.
Fiji should follow through the STCW and bring the local standard up to par with international recommended rules and regulations.I believe that there’s no leeway for adjustment in the given draft but chance and support to be given by the authority to lift the standard of shipping in Fiji.