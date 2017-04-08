Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Ikbal Jannif Receives Companion Of The Order Of Fiji Medal From President

Ikbal Jannif Receives Companion Of The Order Of Fiji Medal From President
Fiji National University Chancellor Ikbal Jannif after being awarded the Companion of the Order of Fiji by President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote.
April 08
18:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fiji National University Chancellor and business leader, Ikbal Jannif was presented the medal of the Companion of the Order of Fiji award by President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote yesterday.

He said it was simply recognition by the country for his services.

“I am very humbled that his Excellency considered me worthy of this level of recognition,” Mr Jannif said.

He was nominated by former minister Netani Sukanaivalu.

Mr Jannif was born in Suva and attended Marist schools both in Fiji and New Zealand.

He later joined the University of Auckland in New Zealand. He returned to Fiji in the late 1960s to run their family business, Caines Jannif Limited.

Mr Jannif has been involved in a number of charitable and social institutions.

“The medal won’t mean that I will stop what I am doing, I will continue to serve as long as I can and as long as I am needed,” he said.

The award recognises eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Fiji or to humanity at large.

Meanwhile, Jane Ricketts, a retired teacher and University of the South Pacific lecturer, was awarded a medal of the Order of Fiji, which was for her service worthy of a particular recognition.

She was, amongst many works, involved in training for inmates at the Fiji Corrections Service. Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Fiji National University ChancellorIkbal JannifOrder Of Fiji Medal From President
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. MOHAMMED YUNUS
    MOHAMMED YUNUS April 15, 13:27

    Congratulation to Br. Iqbal Janif for getting the Companion of the Order of Fiji.
    Well deserved for his contribution to Fiji.
    Wish him all the best.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.