Fiji National University Chancellor Ikbal Jannif after being awarded the Companion of the Order of Fiji by President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote.

Fiji National University Chancellor and business leader, Ikbal Jannif was presented the medal of the Companion of the Order of Fiji award by President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote yesterday.

He said it was simply recognition by the country for his services.

“I am very humbled that his Excellency considered me worthy of this level of recognition,” Mr Jannif said.

He was nominated by former minister Netani Sukanaivalu.

Mr Jannif was born in Suva and attended Marist schools both in Fiji and New Zealand.

He later joined the University of Auckland in New Zealand. He returned to Fiji in the late 1960s to run their family business, Caines Jannif Limited.

Mr Jannif has been involved in a number of charitable and social institutions.

“The medal won’t mean that I will stop what I am doing, I will continue to serve as long as I can and as long as I am needed,” he said.

The award recognises eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Fiji or to humanity at large.

Meanwhile, Jane Ricketts, a retired teacher and University of the South Pacific lecturer, was awarded a medal of the Order of Fiji, which was for her service worthy of a particular recognition.

She was, amongst many works, involved in training for inmates at the Fiji Corrections Service. Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj