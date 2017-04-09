Easter Spreads Happiness: Indian High Commissioner
These were remarks by Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal during the Good Friday and Easter Hymn Singing at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva yesterday.
Mr Sapkal said: “We will be celebrating Easter and Good Friday next week.
“Easter gives a message for helping others, spreading happiness, giving to the needy and poor people.
“This is the reason the event is arranged on that occasion.
“There is nothing greater than music which gives you the message of peace coming together and be united.
“So I think this is the most appropriate occasion before celebrating Easter and Good Friday next week.
“Although we follow different faiths and religion but the basic religion for mankind is humanity.”
He said being a good human is the most important thing.
“Unless you help each other you cannot be a good human being.
“This type of programmes helps to bring communities together and follow the march on the peace road.
“Be happy and enjoy your Easter while you help each other to spread happiness everywhere and always try to give something more to the poor to get blessings,” Mr Sapkal said.
Edited by Ranoba Baoa
Humanity is first and above all. If no one possesses this attribute, then he is worth animal. For humanity, all broad minded hearts, like – Lord Buddha, Jesus Christ, Sree Krishna, Hazrat Mohammed (pbuh) relentlessly worked for well-being of the mankind. Recently, Mohashakti(all powerful) Khondker Ramizuddin has revealed the truth before his followers about the birth, death & humanity. By following his doctrines, one can achieve one’s goal of life.
May humanity prevail all over the earth.